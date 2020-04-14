tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Skip to Content
Sioux City
38°
Norfolk
45°
Yankton
35°
Spencer
31°
Storm Lake
32°
Denison
39°
Home
News
Iowa News
Nebraska News
South Dakota News
Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses
Health
Coronavirus
USS Sioux City
Miracle Riders
Coronavirus
Sign Up For KTIV’s COVID-19 Newsletter
Weather
Interactive Radar
Alerts & Warnings
Weather Service Alerts
Radar Room
Storm Team 4 Wx App
KTIV Cam Network
Maps & Conditions
Closings & Delays
Submit Closing or Delay
Sports
Things to Do
Community Calendar
Contests
Submit an Event
Grillin’ with News 4
What’s Cookin’?
Around Siouxland
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Student of the Month
Watch
TV Listings
KTIV Live Stream
NBC
Siouxland CW
ME TV Siouxland
Court TV
Ion Television
Contact
Sign up for Emails
Meet the Team
Advertise
Advertiser Services
KTIV Careers
Quincy Media Careers
Sticky Post Test 2
April 14, 2020
3:07 pm
Jon Okerstrom
News
sticky text
Jon Okerstrom
Director of Digital Content and Technology for Quincy Media, Inc.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Symptoms compared to other illnesses
March 11, 2020
4:48 pm
Keith W. Bliven
February 13, 2020
4:36 pm
Siouxland events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
March 13, 2020
10:39 am
Matt Breen
January 10, 2020
6:50 pm
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset