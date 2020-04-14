Support pours in for Chief Mueller after he tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's been three days since Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller tested positive for COVID-19.

In the 24 hours since he told KTIV, we've seen support for his recovery continue to flood in.

"Obviously the whole community is praying and hoping for the best for him," said Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

That support is evident no matter where you look. Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for Chief Mueller have poured in from people throughout Siouxland.

"He's well known in the community, not only as the chief, but prior to that," said Drew. "He's just an upstanding young man, great family man, and always been involved in the community."

Among those giving their support is Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew. He shared one of his favorite pictures of the two together.

"I think he realizes that I like donuts and so he's always bringing some in front of me and I think that picture is from back when we were with Frank LaMere and Frank brought us some donuts," said Drew. "So chief felt obligated to bring them over to me and kind of give me the aroma. I think maybe at that time I was trying to stay away from them."

That bond continues now as the chief recovers at home.

"I told him what I was going to do," said Drew. "When it warmed up, I was going to bring a lawn chair and sit by his window and toss a couple donuts his way. He's ready. He's actually ready to get out. I think at times he's actually thinking about busting out, but we're not going to let him and Sandra is keeping a good eye on him."

Sheriff Drew said he has faith that the chief will recover, and said it won't be long until we see him right back at work.

"I know that he will bounce back and the whole community supports you chief and we wish you nothing but the best," said Drew.

Mueller said he is feeling relatively mild symptoms such as a fever, minor body aches, some breathing issues, but nothing too severe.

While he is recovering at home, he still remains in charge. If something would require an in person presence, Captain Mark Kirkpatrick will handle that.

