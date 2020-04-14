The Food Bank of Siouxland demands increased 43% in March, how you can help

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Food Bank of Siouxland has been working hard to help as many Siouxlanders as possible during the COVID-19 crisis.

Linda Scheid is the executive director at the Food Bank of Siouxland. The food bank distributed a record of 382,000 pounds of food to people in the last month alone. With the widespread layoffs, demands of the Food Bank of Siouxland have just increased too.

Scheid spoke with KTIV's Matt Breen and Stella Daskalakis about the challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 crisis and how you can help.

KTIV's Matt Breen: Linda, how has COVID-19 outbreak affected the Food Bank of Siouxland, the pantries you deal with and the other foodbanks that you relate to.

Scheid: You know, there have been changes in every way. First of all, most of our pantries have gone to a low-contact/no-contact model to have our mobile pantry events. So everything has to be preassembled in boxes. It can be put into cars of clients as they come up and that way people don't even have to get out of their cars. So, we're reducing contact, trying to respect that social distancing that we know. It's so important to keep everybody healthy. And of course, the demand is just off the charts. We did a 43% increase in the month of March in terms of pounds distributed and there's no end in sight. So the challenge now is to backfill the floor to make sure that we have enough product for everybody who is in need at this point in time and going forward.

Stella Daskalakis: Along with that increased demand, Linda, what has surprised you the most about this crisis?

Scheid: You know, it's amazing to me how Siouxlanders step up. We have had people call and say, "We just want to help, what can we do?" We have had some volunteer groups not be able to come in, other volunteer groups that have said, "Yep, we want to be there." So between volunteers and donors, it's an amazing experience to be sure.

Matt Breen: Linda, Feeding America said that food banks across the country could see an increase in demand of about 45% over the next six months-- you're in the ballpark of about 43%. What is it you need from the local community? How can we help you?

Scheid: Well, there are two things that are the most critical elements of us moving forward, making sure everyone in Siouxland has enough to eat. It's the hands-on-deck volunteers, and we control the number of people who come in at one time because again we want to be careful about social distancing. And the financial support-- because so much of the supply chain has changed, we have to purchase ever so much more than what we were planning, that's in our budget. So those donations go a really long way to making sure that we're able to take care of our community.

Matt Breen: Linda, people want to reach out to you and make sure to write that check or make that donation. What's the best way to get in touch?

Scheid: Well, we have a button on KTIV's website. So you can visit KTIV or you can visit ours as well, SiouxlandFoodBank.org. There are a lot of ways to help us out. You can put a check in the mail. All of them will reach us very quickly and help us do that purchasing that is so critical at this time in high demand.