Twin Bing Stout hits the shelves

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a match many would never have imagined. Fernson Brewing Company in Sioux Falls was looking to create a new dark beer to add to their lineup. They had an idea and reached out to Sioux City's own Palmer Candy Company.

That collaboration started in October 2018 and the result has finally made it to store shelves. Say hello to Twin Bing Stout.

"It's everything you'd want in a Twin Bing Beer, what you'd think it would be," said Fernson Brewing Marketing Director Evan Richards. "It's kind of dark and smooth. It's got some subtle hints of chocolate and vanilla. A little bit of nuttiness from the malts that are in there and then we use both raspberry and Cherry puree in it to give it that fruity notes that everyone knows a Twin Bing for."

The Twin Bing Stout hit the shelves on Monday and a lot places are already out of stock.

Fernson Brewing Company Marketing Director Evan Richards says they usually get a lot of buzz when they collaborate with another company on a beer, but they weren't expecting this.

"This completely blew our minds," said Richards. "This was more engagement than we've ever seen on a beer before. We knew the Twin Bing had some clout but we didn't realize it was this big."

Richards adds that right now they're selling more Twin Bing Stout than they're able to produce. It is being distributed to South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska.