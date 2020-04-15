A bit of light rain and light snow become possible on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures warmed a bit better today and there was less wind to deal with with highs getting into the 40s for central and western Siouxland.

Conditions will stay quiet tonight and not quite as cold with more of our temperatures staying in the 20s instead of the teens.

A system is going to move through the Midwest and this will affect some of us on Thursday.

For central and northern Siouxland we could see a few flurries develop tonight with a chance of a light rain and light snow mixture during the day on Thursday.

A better chance of light snow, mixing at times with light rain, will take place in southern Siouxland on Thursday with just a light accumulation possible mainly in a line from Norfolk over to Denison.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

That system will move out Thursday night meaning we can then start to focus on better warming.

Friday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

We do have a very nice weekend setting up for us with mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll take a small step back with our temperatures on Sunday but highs will still be near 60.

Even better warming then moves in for the workweek with highs on Monday in the mid 60s and Tuesday and Wednesday could both be near 70.