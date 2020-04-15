Briar Cliff hires Hand as new head women’s basketball coach

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Briar Cliff University) -- Briar Cliff University Athletic Director Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Brita Hand as the Chargers’ next women’s basketball coach.

“We are so excited to welcome Coach Hand, a leader that’s ready and capable to compete in the toughest conference in the country while also maintaining academic excellence,” said Scandrett. “Coach Hand has a great balance of character, charisma, energy and professionalism. She’s the type of coach that I’d want my daughters to play for. I’m really excited for our student-athletes and the future of our program.”

Hand comes to Briar Cliff from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where she has served as the head assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since June 2019. The Statesmen went 25-7 in her season with the team and 19-5 in conference play. William Penn finished runner-up in the 2020 Heart of America Conference Tournament and qualified for the NAIA DI National Tournament. Two Statesmen players were named Honorable Mention All-American.

Prior to her time at William Penn, Hand served in similar roles at Illinois College (2018-2019) and Truman State (2015-2018). In three seasons at Truman, Hand helped the Bulldogs to three conference tournament appearances and supervised the team’s academic progress, resulting in a 3.6 team GPA in 2017.

Hand began her coaching career as a student assistant coach at Ashford University, her alma mater. Hand earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Ashford and holds a Master of Arts in Leadership from Truman State with an emphasis in coaching.

"I am excited and honored to join the Briar Cliff Athletics Department as the next head women's basketball coach,” said Hand. “I would like to thank Athletic Director Nic Scandrett and the search committee for this opportunity. Briar Cliff is a great institution with an impressive reputation, making a commitment to excellence in all areas. I am looking forward to getting started."

The 27-year-old Hand was one of two NAIA coaches named to the WBCA Thirty Under 30 list for the 2019-20 season. The award recognized 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under that have exemplified involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

Hand will be the 11th head coach in program history. The Chargers hold a 764-652 all-time record for a winning percentage of .540.