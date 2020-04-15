COVID-19 app that contributes to research

(KTIV)- Did you know you can contribute to vital research on COVID-19?

And it's all in the palm of your hand.

While many of us are at home and unable to leave our houses, you may feel helpless during this global pandemic.

But, a team of researchers say there is something you can do… and it starts with your smart phone.

The app is called COVID Symptom Tracker and was designed by doctors and scientists in the UK.

You simply put in information that pertains to your health, and any symptoms you may have.

When you do this, it helps scientists identify:

High-risk areas.

Who is most at risk, by better understanding symptoms linked to underlying health conditions.

How fast the virus is spreading in your area.

Developers say you should take only one minute to self-report daily, even if you are well.

Developers say the data that you enter will only be used for health research and will not be used for commercial purposes.

The app is free, and you can download it at the Google Play or Apple App Stores.