SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - South Sioux City Fire responded to a home that caught fire Wednesday Morning.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 am at 317 East 10th Street in South Sioux City.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the eaves in the roof, and determined they had a working fire in the upper portion of the home.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.