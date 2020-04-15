How to make your own face mask

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- What can I do to help? It's a common question people are asking across Siouxland, as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One way to help is by sewing masks. But do you know how? It may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn't require too much skill at the machine.

"Obviously we can't make one for every single person in the community," said Joi Mahon, owner of The Sewing Factory. "So the more people that can step up and try to make them for their own families and their neighbors, that just helps the cause."

So grab your fabric and lets begin. The first thing you want to do is print off the Olson mask pattern. It contains three pattern pieces: the front, cheek, and the mouth.

"You need two pieces or two pattern pieces cut from fabric of each of those three pieces," said Mahon. "The first thing that you want to do is take your cheek pieces and this long edge needs to be finished off."

Then grab your mouth piece and stitch a seam along the long contoured edge. Next, overlap the pattern

"You want to overlap about an inch and a half and that will give you a nice continuous piece across the top and the bottom," said Mahon.

After that, grab your front piece and stitch the contoured edge of that pattern.

"We're going to take to top of this pattern and we are going to match the pretty sides together," said Mahon. "So you're going to lay these right over top of each other."

After pinning four pins around the mask, stitch all the way around the outer edge, flip it inside out, and press it.

You now have the option to add a wire piece for the nose bridge.

"So if you are on the front lines or you really are contagious, or you're not feeling well, that really is kind of a necessary piece," said Mahon.

Final step: add your elastic, stitching down the edge and making sure you don't catch that piece of elastic.

"You don't want to be left without a mask," said Mahon. "So if you have the ability or you have an old sewing machine, try to make one."

Mahon said you do need to wash your mask in hot water before you wear it. You should also be washing your mask after every time you wear it in public.

Here's a tip if you are making masks for kids. Mahon said be sure to make that fold, when you're putting in the elastic, about double the size you did for an adult mask.

You can catch the full tutorial on the Mask for a Cause Facebook page.

