Iowa cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,995, officials say 908 of the state’s cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,995.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 4 more deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 53 in the state. The deaths include two elderly individuals over 80 years old, one in Polk County and one in Clayton County. The other two deaths were older adults between the ages of 61 and 80, one was in Johnston County and the other was in Allamakee County.

During her daily news conference, Governor Kim Reynolds said more than 10% of all of Iowa's cases involve outbreaks at long-term care facilities. She said 49% of the state's deaths are related to those outbreaks

As of April 15,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa have recovered.

Thus far, officials say there have been 19,869 tests done on Iowans, 17,874 of them have come back negative.