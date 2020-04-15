IRS website allows you to track stimulus check

(NBC News) The IRS coronavirus relief payment tracker is live on the agency's website.

The "Get My Payment" website tells users when they can expect their coronavirus relief check.

There's also an option to update your information, like adding direct deposit info or changing your address.

n order to use the website, you may need your 2019 tax return (if you have filed) and your 2018 tax return. You'll also need your social security number.

This Wednesday morning, the site was overwhelmed by the amount of traffic. So be prepared to wait.

To visit the IRS website to use the tracker, click here.