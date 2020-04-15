Making your own hospital “Johnny” gown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Health Care workers are in constant need of Personal Protective Equipment. That includes things like masks, gloves, and gowns.

Sewing is nothing new to Joi Mahon. She's the owner of the Sewing Factory and said the process to make a hospital gown, also known as a "Johnny" is pretty simple.

"You just have a basic rounded neckline on the front and back," said Mahon. "So the front piece is just a plain rectangle. It has an arm opening and then the back piece as two pattern pieces that overlap, creating the opening."

Mahon said you then stitch the pieces together on the shoulders and down the side.

"And then you stitch a tie on there into the side seam, and then a tie on the back so that they can be tied together," said Mahon.

Next you insert the sleeve which is a rectangle shape as well. She said there are a few more details that you can add such as elastic on the sleeves.

"Which will help bring the fullness of the sleeve in around the wrist areas so that's not dangling when you are working or it's not in the way if you are a patient too," said Mahon.

Mahon said you can use different fabrics depending on your need.

"If you're someone that maybe you're on the front lines and you don't want moisture or oils, then you want some sort of fabric like a shower curtain or something that will repel that," said Mahon.

Mahon said to think of the "Johnny" gowns as if they were a coat, protecting those on the front lines and many others from the germs out there.

Mahon said she will be offering a free tutorial Thursday afternoon at 1:00 on her Designer Joi Mahon Facebook page.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.