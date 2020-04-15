Nebraska reports 51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 952.

One additional death was reported as well, bringing Nebraska's total death toll up to 21.

These new cases include an additional case reported Wednesday in Dakota County.

So far, 12,324 Nebraskans have been tested for COVID-19, 11,342 of them came back negative.

The latest increase comes as Nebraska state officials and business groups are asking companies what can be done to help them recover financially after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The survey released Wednesday asks businesses and nonprofits whether they plan to cut staff, what their top concerns are and whether they will seek federal assistance, among other questions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the survey is an opportunity for Nebraska businesses to have their voices heard and to share what's going on with them as state officials plan for a recovery.