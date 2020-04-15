Neligh, NE honors essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - They are considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are talking about healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and more.

And the city of Neligh, Nebraska found a way to honor those workers.

Sirens rang in the city of Neligh, Nebraska as a small gesture to show essential workers how much they mean to the community.

While many stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, essential workers are out on the front lines each and every day.

"They don't ask anything. They don't expect anything. They just keep working. And I thought it would be nice to be able to honor them. Along with the people that day in and day out take care of us for our medical needs, physically needs. Different things that they do for us," said Joe Hartz, Neligh Mayor.

Joe Hartz, the Mayor of Neligh, Nebraska, wanted to make sure those essential workers were recognized.

"Just kind of a shout out to them. To say thanks, and to remind people to say a prayer for them during this time. Because they're the ones that are putting themselves out on the line so we can eat, get gas, do so many things that we need to survive with," said Hartz.

The Mayor says he's thankful for all of people who are helping the citizens of Neligh continue to live their lives, during these changing times.

"We have a great community. A great place to live," he said.

Hartz says although the sirens were a small gesture, it was nice to do something for the essential workers for the hard work they're putting in every day.