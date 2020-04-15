Norfolk awarded $1.125 million to improve Johnson Park and Riverfront

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- The City of Norfolk was awarded $1.125 million through the Civic Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) to help finance the Johnson Park and Riverfront improvements.

Some improvement projects include new ADA restrooms, additional parking spaces, an amphitheater in the park, updated playground equipment, infrastructure improvements, removal of the existing spillway, eight 18-inch high boulder walls constructed to introduce water recreation characteristics to the river, enhanced aquatic habitats, beautification along the bank corridors and river access points.

The estimated timeline involves bidding to take place in the summer of 2021, with construction starting later in 2021 through fall of 2022. Partial funding of the project was budgeted in the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), utilization of City Keno funds, and funds from both the Sanitary Improvement District (SID) and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD).

The CCCFF grants are administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) to encourage and foster an enhanced quality of life. The maximum amount allowed to be granted is $1.125 million.

“For years now, we’ve been forging partnerships and leveraging available resources to help fund needed improvements to the Johnson Park/North Fork Riverfront area,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “That work is paying off. This grant funding provides a significant boost to our efforts to restore Johnson Park to its Works Progress Administration-era beauty, reconnect the park to the North Fork Riverfront, and make the area safe, clean and accessible once again for recreational use.”

“By partnering with the City of Norfolk on the River Rehabilitation Project, we are working together to improve the quality of life for the citizens across our 15-county district. This is not only a project for Norfolk, but rather the Norfolk Area. Families are looking for more things to do in northeast Nebraska,” said Mike Sousek, LENRD General Manager.

The City of Norfolk also has additional projects in motion that complement the Johnson Park and Riverfront restoration effort, including Braasch Avenue reconstruction for which design was completed in 2019 and construction is set to start May 2020.