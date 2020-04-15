One person is dead and another seriously injured in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has died and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Sioux City's Morningside Neighborhood.

On Tuesday, at 6:11pm the Sioux City Police Department was dispatched to 3811 Peters Avenue, an apartment building, for a disturbance.

Police located two victims with stab wound upon arrival.

Both of the parties were transported to MercyOne Medical Center, where once of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Paul Belk, age 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Willful Injury Class D.

No further information is being released at this time pending notification of family.