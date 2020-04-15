Be a part of Siouxland's #1 television news organization!

KTIV News 4 has an immediate opportunity for someone looking to get started in television broadcasting as a part-time Production Assistant.

No previous experience is necessary- we will train you in various areas of studio production and the latest technology in Master Control automation.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve. Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multi-task.

This part time position is afternoon, evenings and weekends. Interviews are now being scheduled.

To apply call or stop by the station and fill out and application or download our application on ktiv.com and email to abenz@ktiv.com.

Andy Benz Chief Engineer KTIV Television, Inc. 2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108



KTIV is a Quincy Media, Inc. company. QMI owns and operates several broadcast television and radio stations in 8 states. Career opportunities exist for all levels of experience within the QMI group.

