Restaurant Takeout Guide
(KTIV) -- With restaurants across Siouxland required to close their dine-in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've compiled a list of local restaurants still open for takeout or delivery.
- The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
- 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
- 712-224-4920
- Townhouse Pizza & Lounge
- 2701 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
- 712-252-5611
- Beano & Sherry’s
- 200 Military Road, North Sioux City, SD
- 605-232-9077
- The Rite Choice Cooking and Catering
- 122 East Main Street, Cherokee, Iowa
- 712-225-9029
- La Fiesta Charra
- 3079 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
- 712-239-1005
- M’s on Fourth
- 1021 4th Street, Sioux City
- 712-258-5174
- Marto Brewing
- 930 4th Street, Sioux City
- 712-560-3397
- Bob Roe's Point After
- 2330 Transit Avenue, Sioux City
- 712-276-3689
- Bob Roe's North End Zone
- 4100 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
- 712-522-2834
- Brightside Café and Deli
- 525 4th Street, Sioux City
- 712-224-7827
- Granny’s Diner
- 1510 US-20, Jackson, Nebraska
- 402-632-1957
- Dry Dock
- N 333, US-71, Arnolds Park, Iowa
- 712-332-9449
- P’s Pizza House (all locations)
- 300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
- 605-540-0878
- 630 8th Avenue SW, Le Mars, Iowa
- 712-546-8777
- 723 8th Street SE, Orange City, Iowa
- 712-737-9077
- Taco John’s
- All locations providing takeout and drive-thru services.