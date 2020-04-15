 Skip to Content

Restaurant Takeout Guide

5:00 pm Coronavirus

(KTIV) -- With restaurants across Siouxland required to close their dine-in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've compiled a list of local restaurants still open for takeout or delivery.

  • The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
    • 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
    • 712-224-4920
  • Townhouse Pizza & Lounge
    • 2701 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
    • 712-252-5611
  • Beano & Sherry’s
    • 200 Military Road, North Sioux City, SD
    • 605-232-9077
  • The Rite Choice Cooking and Catering
    • 122 East Main Street, Cherokee, Iowa
    • 712-225-9029
  • La Fiesta Charra
    • 3079 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
    • 712-239-1005
  • M’s on Fourth
    • 1021 4th Street, Sioux City
    • 712-258-5174
  • Marto Brewing
    • 930 4th Street, Sioux City
    • 712-560-3397
  • Bob Roe's Point After
    • 2330 Transit Avenue, Sioux City
    • 712-276-3689
  • Bob Roe's North End Zone
    • 4100 Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City
    • 712-522-2834
  • Brightside Café and Deli
    • 525 4th Street, Sioux City
    • 712-224-7827
  • Granny’s Diner
    • 1510 US-20, Jackson, Nebraska
    • 402-632-1957
  • Dry Dock
    • N 333, US-71, Arnolds Park, Iowa
    • 712-332-9449
  • P’s Pizza House (all locations)
    • 300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
      • 605-540-0878
    • 630 8th Avenue SW, Le Mars, Iowa
      • 712-546-8777
    • 723 8th Street SE, Orange City, Iowa
      • 712-737-9077
  • Taco John’s
    • All locations providing takeout and drive-thru services.

