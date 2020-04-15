Sioux City bar offers live stream concerts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, spring concerts and even the summer music events are being cancelled or postponed. One

Sioux City bar has found a way around these new restrictions and is still bringing music to fans all over the area.

Almost as soon as the mandate to close bars and dine-in establishments came down, owners of The Marquee in Sioux City decided they wanted to find a way to continue to bring entertainment to Siouxland.

That's when they decided to start a series called Band Together Concert Series.

Bands are hired to perform at the Marquee venue, and owners live-stream the set for anyone to watch.

"Even though people can't leave their homes, we can still bring the music to them," said The Marquee Co-Owner Mitch Martin.

For weeks now, bands, hip hop artists, and DJs have been broadcasted on the Marquee facebook page.

Martin says the series has been a huge success and has had a positive impact on The Marquee and the viewers.

"It's been an overwhelmingly positive response. We're hearing from people that haven't even been to our venue before, but are seeing the bands that they wanna see but they don't necessarily want to go out and see them on a Saturday night," said Martin.

While the bands and performers are still going to the actual venue, Martin says the staff practices social distancing and they are taking extra steps to ensure safety among everyone involved.