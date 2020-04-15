Sioux City Police Department reads to kids online

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Routinely, the Sioux City Police Department goes to schools and reads to young students. Since they can't do that right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, officers took to the internet to post videos of them reading books to kids.

This week, Sgt. Jeremy McClure reads I’m Afraid Your Teddy Is In Trouble Today by Jancee Dunn.

The videos are on YouTube, with the link is on the department's Facebook Page.

The department says the books were purchased by a grant administered by Siouxland Human investment partnership or SHIP.

The books talk about police and all the things they do.

Also on the Sioux City PD's Facebook Page is a weekly coloring page.

Once they have received them, they will select a few of their favorites and send the artist a Safety Up snap bracelets.

If you have your completed artwork that you would like to send, you can send it to SiouxCityPolice@sioux-city.org