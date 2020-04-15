Siouxland high school graduations may look different this year because of COVID-19

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) -- For the class of 2020, graduation ceremonies will be anything but typical thanks to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has canceled numerous events including the traditional high school graduations.

Area school districts are planning “virtual” graduation ceremonies, while others still have hope that they will be able to have a "normal" ceremony should they be able to go back to school.

"It was a long process to get to our final decision, we talked with seniors and senior parents," said Derek Barrios, Elk-Point Jefferson School District Superintendent. "So many events that our seniors haven't been able to enjoy this last semester-- prom, graduation, and track season, so for us to be able to provide something that still keeps them safe was important."

Elk-Point Jefferson High School has planned a virtual ceremony, Barrios says this will give them the opportunity to recognize 2020 graduates without compromising CDC guidelines.

Seniors will be given their caps and gowns along with their diplomas at the end of the school year.

The ceremony will take place on their original graduation date of May 16th at 10 am.

"We plan to have that be as close to the traditional format as possible obviously it will look different but still be able to provide speeches and recordings, things like that, senior video/slideshow," said Barrios.

Barrios says they are also planning on holding a traditional graduation ceremony at their school in August if the government permits.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School principal Chris Bork says they have not made a definite decision on what their graduation ceremony will look like.

But have a few options they are exploring.

"Potentially graduation as normal should we be able to go back to school, but also a ceremony that would be a duplicate of what we normally offer later in the summer, but then also a potential for a social distancing ceremony or virtual ceremony," said Chris Bork, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Principal.

Paul Gausman, the Sioux City Community School District Superintendent says they are taking a similar approach and are not making a decision until they know whether or not they are going back to school.

"I mean yes we are planning for several scenarios but right now we are planning on coming back to school on May 1st," said Dr. Gausman.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.