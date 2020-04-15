South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,168

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota Department of Health says an additional 180 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1168.

As of April 15, no new deaths have been reported, leaving the state's total number of deaths due to COVID-19 at six.

Officials say 329 of the state's cases have recovered.

A majority of the cases are in Minnehaha County, which has 934 of the South Dakota's COVID-19 cases.

Thus far, 9,859 South Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19, 8,691 of them came back negative.