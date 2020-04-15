Still wintry but not nearly as windy Wednesday

**Dense Fog Advisory for Crawford County through 9 AM**



Yet again, we have temperatures that are nearing record lows this morning.



Many of us will kick off our Wednesday with temperatures in the teens with cold sunshine overhead.



Some pockets of fog have formed in the overnight but those will likely fizzle out quickly after sunrise.



Our recent pattern continues with a little more cloud cover in the afternoon and the chance for a few flakes.



What is different for today is a much lighter wind at 5 to 10 mph.



Temperatures will also gain a few degrees on yesterday and end up in the low 40s.



Clouds will increase through the evening and into the night with a few snow showers possible.



Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some light rain and snow possible south of Highway 20.



Much of this will melt when hitting the ground and any accumulation in our area should stay under an inch.



We look dry beyond that with temperatures back to near 50 Friday and close to average for the weekend in the low 60s with some sunshine.



By Tuesday we may even hit the 70 degree mark!