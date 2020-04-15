Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to Dakota County Health, this individual is a male in his 30s and currently isolating at home. Officials say there are no known community locations of exposure.

The Dakota County Health Department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

All Dakota County residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected. This means: