Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dakota County, NE

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dakota County, NENew
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.
According to Dakota County Health, this individual is a male in his 30s and currently isolating at home. Officials say there are no known community locations of exposure.
The Dakota County Health Department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.
All Dakota County residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected. This means:
- Stay Home
- Stay home whenever possible
- Avoid gathering in groups
- Do not visit or host people who do not live with you
- Stay Healthy
- Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.
- Wash your hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick
- Stay Connected
- Stay in touch with friends and loved ones
- Check-in on people who may be alone or need help.