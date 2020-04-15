UnityPoint doctor explains what a COVID-19 antibody test is

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared them with us.

Doctor Mike Kafka, from UnityPOint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City joined KTIV's Matt Breen and Stella Daskalaksi to answer your questions.

Stella: Do Sioux City hospitals have enough access to ventilators?

Dr. Kafka: I know that there's concern that if there's large enough surge that hospitals would not have enough ventilators to support those folks. Typically those in intensive care end up being on a ventilator for one to two weeks. So that in part makes it difficult to deal with ventilators. My understanding on talking with neighboring hospitals of similar size, they seem to think that as long as the spike is not too high and we the flatten curve we should be able to handle the number of patients that do require ventilators.

Matt: How does one clean your house or room after a COVID- 19 patient recovers to avoid other people getting the virus?

Dr. Kafka: The big thing to remember is that this particular virus does stay on environmental surfaces for different lengths of time, anywhere from a couple hours to several days. What's recommended is that you make sure all the high-touch areas such as chairs, tabletops, countertops, phones, doorknobs, laptops, touchscreens, restrooms, toilets and bathrooms first be clean with a soap and water solution to get just debris and dirt off the surfaces

And then get a household disinfectant type clean and apply that to those surfaces. Make sure to follow the instructions, because there's usually a certain length of time that the disinfectant needs to be left on the surface, called contact time, for it to actually be effective.

Those who don't have that can use a weak bleach solution also, if need be. Which requires about a third of a cup of bleach with a gallon of water and as long as the surface can handle that kind of a bleaching action that can be used to disinfect. It needs to be left on for at least a minute.

Stella: What is a COVID-19 antibody test? What is the benefit of having one done?

Dr. Kafka: The benefits of the test would be to find out who has been exposed, obviously infected, and who has developed an immune response. The hope is that folks that do develop an antibody level would be potentially protected from coming down with the virus a second time.

Matt: Is it possible to be exposed to COVID-19 and not have symptoms or knowledge of exposure and be able to pass it on to others?

Dr. Kafka: Yes, that is a very real possibility and we think that's what keeps this virus going and to spread as rapidly as it does. It is estimated in different studies that up to maybe 20-25% of people either have no symptoms or they're so mild that they are not actually aware they've been infected. But during the potential one to two week period, they could be shedding virus and infecting those around them.

Stella: Is it possible to be immune to COVID-19 without being exposed or contracting the virus?

Dr. Kafka: No, currently there's no one that has ever seen this virus so their immune system hasn't had an opportunity to develop an immune response. There's no natural immunity to this virus, you actually have to be exposed and become infected in order to develop the antibodies and the kinds of white blood cells responsible for eliminating the virus from your body.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland. So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like for us to ask, you can email it to us at connect@ktiv.com.