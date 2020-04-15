Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska imposes nighttime curfew

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has imposed a nighttime curfew on tribal land starting Wednesday.

The temporary curfew applies to all persons within the boundaries of the Winnebago Reservation while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the tribe.

The curfew will be enforced between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

ATTENTION: Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska COVID-19 Temporary Curfew OrderEffective Wednesday, April 15, 2020 This... Posted by Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

During curfew hours there can be no gatherings of more than 10-people… except for operations at health care facilities, necessary government operations and work places that support governmental operations.

People engaging in essential work, and essential travel, are exempt.

First-time violators will get a warning. After that, fines will follow.