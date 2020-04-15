Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska imposes nighttime curfew
WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has imposed a nighttime curfew on tribal land starting Wednesday.
The temporary curfew applies to all persons within the boundaries of the Winnebago Reservation while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the tribe.
The curfew will be enforced between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
During curfew hours there can be no gatherings of more than 10-people… except for operations at health care facilities, necessary government operations and work places that support governmental operations.
People engaging in essential work, and essential travel, are exempt.
First-time violators will get a warning. After that, fines will follow.