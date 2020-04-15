Woodbury County up to 22 COVID-19 cases

Woodbury County up to 22 COVID-19 casesNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- According to the Siouxland Department Health Department, there is one new case confirmed in Woodbury County as of Wednesday. The new county total is 22 confirmed cases. The new case is a male, 41-60 years of age.
SDHD said 12 of the confirmed cases have recovered. They said each of the cases have been monitored by public health and are considered to be recovered when they meet the criteria to be released from isolation, including:
- No fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)
- AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when cough or shortness of breath have improved)
- AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared (this is based on onset of symptoms, not the date of testing).