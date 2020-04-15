Woodbury County up to 22 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- According to the Siouxland Department Health Department, there is one new case confirmed in Woodbury County as of Wednesday. The new county total is 22 confirmed cases. The new case is a male, 41-60 years of age.

SDHD said 12 of the confirmed cases have recovered. They said each of the cases have been monitored by public health and are considered to be recovered when they meet the criteria to be released from isolation, including: