Brighter and warmer conditions start to move in on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another below average temperature day across Siouxland as light rain and snow developed across the region.

Southern Siouxland will continue to see the majority of this precipitation but once we get past the evening hours this system will quickly start moving to the east and we’ll even see a little clearing overnight.

Friday’s skies will turn brighter for us and we’ll feel a little better warmth start to move in with highs near 50.

Better warming arrives for Saturday when highs could soar into the mid 60s finally for us under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see a little cooling move in on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The quieter weather pattern will continue into next week as highs get back into the mid 60s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday become really nice for us as Tuesday’s highs get into the low 70s and we’ll still stay near 70 on Wednesday as well.

Thursday is is still looking nice as we only cool a little with highs in the upper 60s.