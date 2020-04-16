College coaches recruit SBL gridiron stars

When Justin Smith became Sgt. Bluff-Luton's head football coach he inherited a team that went 1-8. Since then, the Warriors have seven straight winning seasons with a record of 60-18. Big-time college football programs are starting to notice.

On Monday SBL quarterback Daniel Wright signed with Wisconsin.

He led all of Class 3A last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 32 TD's. Wright is a preferred walk-on and the only QB in the Badgers recruiting class.

He grew up as a Hawkeye fan but now that's all changed.

"I've always been a Hawkeye fan my whole life, pretty much," said Wright. "I'm going to have to retire the black and gold and put on the red and white and I'm happy to do it. I think it would be cool for me to beat Iowa. Being a fan, they really didn't recruit me much so it would be a pretty cool moment for me personally if we were able to beat the Hawkeyes."

Last week, SBL's Jacob Imming received a scholarship offer from from Iowa State.

Last season, he caught 47 passes for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was also third on the team in tackles and is being recruited as a linebacker.

Imming is just a sophomore but programs are recruiting younger players all the time.

"The fact that he has a scholarship offer now is great for him, and he knows this, he's got to keep working and just keep getting better and do what he can to help himself and his team," said SBL head coach Justin Smith. "My job as a coach is, if I have a kid who I think is good enough to play college football, my job is to do what I can to get him seen."

SBL went 10-2 last season, and made it to the Class 3A semifinals.