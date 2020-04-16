Health care workers still providing care at home during COVID-19 Pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Health care workers are at the forefront of many peoples minds as they deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic on the front lines.

Many still have to venture into people's homes to get them the treatment they need.

Alicia Nyreen is an RN Case Manager with Mercy Home Care. She said home health care workers can provide many things to patients like labs, catheter changes, wound care, IV'S, and helping with medications all from the patients home.

But, protecting themselves is even more critical during this time because COVID-19 isn't changing what they do on a daily basis.

"We carry around our personal protective equipment," said Nyreen. "So we wear masks and gloves at all times now. Then we carry gowns and face shields and all the other protective equipment that we would need in case we go into a home and they have symptoms of COVID-19 that we weren't aware of before we got there or if they came down with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis."

Nyreen said while they may be putting themselves in harms way, they are helping minimize that risk to other people.

They're performing services at home so patients don't have to be exposed to as many people as they normally would.

If you would like to get a home health worker through Mercy, just call their office and they will get into contact with your doctor.

Their number is (712) 233-5100.

