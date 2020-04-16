Heartland Humane Society in Yankton seeing more fosters and adoptions amid pandemic

Many businesses find themselves struggling as they adjust to social distancing measures, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for the Heartland Humane Society in Yankton, South Dakota the pandemic brought some positive news.

"When we made the decision that we needed to close the shelter to the general public and to our volunteer network. We were overwhelmed with the amount of shelter volunteers that had never fostered, that stepped up to take animals home with them. And people we had never talked to in our community." said Kerry Hacecky, Executive Director of Heartland Humane Society.

Hacecky said there have also been an increase in adoptions.

And she thinks, it's partially due to families who thought they'd adopt in the summer, but are starting the process now, since many kids are back home.

She also thinks some people are working more from home now, and feel they would enjoy a companion.

"From an animal welfare aspect, there is a little bit of hesitancy across the nation. We are really hoping those who are adopting are understanding that that is a long term commitment. And they aren't hoping to return those animals when we are back to what we used to know." said Hacecky.

She said the shelter is currently closed to the public and volunteers, but they are still taking in animals.

And if you can't foster, she said they also have a pet food pantry that has been used often in the past month, so monetary donations help too.

You can learn more by clicking here.