Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 2,141, officials say 987 cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 2,141.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 7 more deaths due to COVID-19, for a statewide total of 60.

As of April 16, health officials say 987 of Iowa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered.

Thus far, officials say there have been 20,675 tests done on Iowans, 18,534 of them have come back negative.