Local pharmacy sees uptick in phone calls from people inquiring about the virus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With everyone desperately trying to find ways to avoid getting COVID-19, people are turning to pharmacies for answers.

Staying healthy - it's at the top of everyones mind.

The owner of Greenville Pharmacy in Sioux City says aside from people coming in to purchase thermometers, masks or hand sanitizer they also receive numerous calls a day.

"We've had a very large increase in phone calls" said Rob Rehal, Owner of Greenville Pharmacy. "They are looking for you know drugs, or things over the counter that can be used to prevent or maybe help a little bit with the virus,".

Rehal says popular items people look for are zinc drugs and herbal products in hopes to strengthen their immune system… but as of right now, pharmacists say there's no evidence that these products will help.

"I think people are obviously scared," said Rehal. "They'll call us about the symptoms, and we usually recommend them to get tested obviously if they feel like they have coughing or fever.

Rehal says the people who are calling with questions, are mainly those who are "at-risk".

"There the patients that are diabetic, heat disease, also any kind of lung or respitory issues, and then of course the elderly," said Rehal.

According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its Guidance for Pharmacies recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If open, the CDC says everyone entering a pharmacy should wear a face covering, regardless of symptoms.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under 2.

Pharmacists and pharmacy staff should always wear a face mask while at work, according to CDC recommendations.

The updated guidelines indicate pharmacists should postpone and reschedule routine clinical preventive services, such as adult immunizations, which require face to face encounters.

Patients with respiratory illness should contact the pharmacy by phone and remain in their vehicles when picking up prescriptions.