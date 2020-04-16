Madison man arrested for using a bad check to purchase a car

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Norfolk police say that Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 19, of Madison, purchased a car with a personal check from a dealership on April 2, 2020. According to the report, when the dealership tried to deposit the $27,000 check, the bank refused to cash it because the account was closed. Police say the dealership contacted Mahlin and requested a cashier’s check or for him to return the car. The report says that Mahlin failed to do either of those options and officers were unable to contact him.

According to the release, officers asked the Madison County Sheriff's Office to help locate the car. The report Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and return it to the dealership.

On April 14th, officers found Mahlin as a passenger in a vehicle while doing a traffic stop. Mahlin was arrested and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle Mahlin was found in is Damian J. Hess, 24, of Madison. After searching the vehicle, officers say they found capsule pills that contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also say they recovered a concealed, loaded .25 caliber pistol and a concealed four-inch fixed blade knife.

Mahlin was arrested for theft by deception, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Hess was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were later transferred to the Madison County Jail.