New case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) -- One new confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported in Woodbury County, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. This case is a woman, age 41-60, bringing the total confirmed case count to 23.

SDHD says there have been 586 negative tests reported in Woodbury County. There is currently one person still being treated in the hospital. Two others have been hospitalized and released.

SDHD says, overall, there have been 13 cases that have recovered.