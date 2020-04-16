Okoboji high school principal creates “lonely” TikTok video

OKOBOJI, IA (KTIV) -- This can be a difficult time for teachers, students, and staff throughout Siouxland. Many are looking for ways to still connect in this unprecedented time.

A local principal is gaining some buzz on the popular app TikTok.

"You know, you have to go to where the kids are if you want to reach them, and kids are on TikTok," said Brian Downing, Okoboji High School Principal.

Okoboji High School Principal Brian Downing is lonely, oh so lonely.

"I just thought what are some other songs about being lonely or being alone and got some help once again from my kids," said Downing. "So my 7th grade daughter, our resident expert in our house on TikTok, I went to her and she taught me a few things and thought it would be a good media muse."

He posted a TikTok video to Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Including songs like All By Myself, Lonely, The Sounds of Silence, and I Think We're Alone Now.

"Those were ones I could do," said Downing. "I'm no dancer so I thought those were manageable and those were on theme pretty well."

He said his friends and family quickly started commenting, but then the video started getting shared.

"The response has been pretty surprising and overwhelming," said Downing. "I'm glad that it has made some people smile."

Just over 24 hours later, the video on his page and the Okoboji High School Facebook page has racked up more than a 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

It's something Downing said he never saw coming. He said if any of his students see the video, he'd like to say…

"I might need to say I'm sorry because I might have ruined TikTok for you, but I just want to remind them that we love them and we miss them and we can't wait to see them again," said Downing.

You can watch Principal Downing's moves with the music here.