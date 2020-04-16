Phelps decides to continue college career at Oregon

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The pandemic has forced a lot of people to make tough decisions. The question for many college student-athletes is, should you come back for another season or just move into the next stage of life? Kingsley, Iowa, native Kiana Phelps had two Pac-12 schools, Oregon and Arizona, competing for her talents in very different arenas.

Kiana Phelps had a plan. Compete this spring as a shot put and discus thrower at Oregon, graduate, and go to nursing school. She completed her degree but her season was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving her in limbo.

"The NCAA granted us our year back," said Phelps. "At the end of the day I decided that if I have any opportunity to contibrute in any way that I still can to my teammates, that's more important than anything personal."

Phelps worried that if she went back to compete for one more year, Arizona wouldn't hold her spot in the nursing program. But her coach at Oregon wanted her back. She got the best of both worlds.

"They only accepted 15 percent of their applicants and so for me to get in, I was really, really excited but at the same time I was kind of unsure," said Phelps. "I didn't expect them to at all. Yesterday I got an email that they decided to hold my spot for fall of 2021 so I'm pretty excited about that."

Phelps is the best high school discus thrower in Iowa history. She's the only athlete to win four state titles and four Drake Relays titles. She has the top throw in Iowa history at 179 feet. Phelps still holds onto the ultimate dream of competing in the Olympics.

"In my sport strength is so important and it takes years to build that up," said Phelps. "So one more year of getting stronger could be huge.I think that if I have one more year to use to become the best version of myself then it could be a real possibility. Coming back just makes sense because I was one foot off the school record in discus. I think if I have one more year to get stronger in shot put, that school record in the shot is a possibility as well."

Phelps had a personal best of 52-feet, 8 inches in the shot put in her last meet.