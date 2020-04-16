Questions about possibly using milk as a land-applied fertilizer

Knox County, Nebraska (KTIV) -- A staffer with Nebraska Extension in Dixon County says, because of COVID-19, some dairy farmers are concerned they might not be able to ship milk to processors.

As a result, questions are being raised if milk can be used as a land-applied fertilizer.

A representative with the Nebraska Extension office in Knox County says right now in that area, no studies are being conducted on the feasibility of using milk as a fertilizer.

Milk is organic, and the same principles used to manage manure can be used to manage milk, when land applying it.

Land application of milk, in some states, is regulated in the same manner as land application of processed wastewater.