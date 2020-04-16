Rain and snow showers for southern Siouxland before warming kicks in Friday

**Winter Weather Advisory for Harrison and Shelby Counties through 7 AM Friday**



Wednesday saw a few locations in Siouxland make it back to the 50 degree mark.



That will likely not be the case on Thursday despite a warmer morning with temperatures already in the 30s for much of the area.



A system will be moving through the Midwest today and, though the biggest impacts will be south of our area, rain and snow showers will be possible to the south of Highway 20.



Places like Missouri Valley and Tekamah could even see some snow stick in the afternoon though it would likely be under an inch.



Any wet weather looks to end in the evening and some clearing sets in overnight.



Friday is the transition day as we see sunshine and see temperatures top out near 50 degrees.



Saturday brings us a beautiful day with highs into the mid 60s and a lot of sunshine.



Sunday we slide back into the mid to upper 50s with a little more cloud cover but the weather remains quiet and dry into next week with temperatures hitting the 70s by Tuesday.