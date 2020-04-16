Salvation Army of Norfolk helps community amid pandemic

Many individuals and families are enduring financial and food security concerns, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Salvation Army of Norfolk is doing its best to help those struggling in their community.

Captain Jesus Trejo of the Salvation Army of Norfolk said the main concern from many is food insecurity.

But there are other struggles they are helping with as well.

"We're seeing families and individuals coming to us with the uncertainty of what's going to happen next. Are they gonna have enough money to pay the rent? or to pay the bills?" said Captain Jesus Trejo.

Trejo said they have been able to give financial assistance, but could always use monetary donations to strengthen their efforts in that area.

And he said, recently, they've been well-prepared to meet food insecurity needs, thanks to the community.

"It's amazing how much this small community has kind of supported us. Just yesterday we received almost over 1200 pounds of chicken from Walmart. And before that, we had Tyson Foods, which is over in Madison, Nebraska. And they donated over 6000 pounds of chicken." said Captain Jesus Trejo.

But Trejo said if you can't donate money, you can always donate your time.

He said they need volunteers, and of course, they have added extra safety measures to make sure volunteers stay away from the public and remain safe.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, you can find out more by clicking here.