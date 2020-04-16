Seaboard Triumph Foods says employee at Sioux City plant has tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Seaboard Triumph Foods has been informed a person who works at their Sioux City plant has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company says the person has not reported to work since being tested. The exact time of when the employee was tested and when they stopped reporting to work has not been released.

As of April 16, Seaboard Triumph Foods says it has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace.

According to a press release, the company is following recommendations from the CDC and has implemented robust sanitization and sterilization protocols. The release also says the company has implemented preventive measures and resources are in place at the plant so they can address this situation in accordance with the highest health standards.

Some of those measures include:

Pre-Screen: The company takes the temperature of employees prior to entering the plant.

The company takes the temperature of employees prior to entering the plant. Regular Monitoring: The onsite health services office has been instructed to monitor anyone with flu-like symptoms and determine if there needs to be additional steps taken to care for that person.

The onsite health services office has been instructed to monitor anyone with flu-like symptoms and determine if there needs to be additional steps taken to care for that person. Face Coverings: Employees are required to wear a face-covering at all times while in the plant.

Employees are required to wear a face-covering at all times while in the plant. Social Distance: The company has implemented physical distancing protocols where practical throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant, and has installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and extra seating areas to help employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas.

The company has implemented physical distancing protocols where practical throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant, and has installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and extra seating areas to help employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas. Disinfect and Clean Workspaces: There's been an increase of janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces. In addition, the company has also began routinely using antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices.

The company says employees with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be provided support through their COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits programs, which includes two weeks of normal wages.