Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed an additional six cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to nine. Officials say five of the new cases are between the ages of 21 and 50 with the sixth being over the age of 60.

The Dakota County Health Department says it has initiated a contact investigation. Officials say all close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Any additional information will be released when health officials complete their investigations.