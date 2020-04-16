South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,311, officials say over 1,000 cases reported in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The number of South Dakotans testing positive for COVID-19 has risen by 143, bringing the statewide total to 1311

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, one new death has been reported, bringing the state to seven total deaths.

Breaking the numbers down, 9239 people have tested negative, while 373 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus.

Over a thousand cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Minnehaha County, where a Smithfield Foods pork plant has experienced an outbreak of the virus.

Out of the state's 1311 cases, 1065 of them are in Minnehaha County. Officials say 221 of the county's cases have recovered.