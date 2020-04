(NBC News) -- President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday at 5 p.m. from the White House.

They are expected to discuss how the U.S. would begin reopening after being dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus for several weeks.

KTIV App Users: To watch the briefing on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the briefing on KTIV's Facebook page.