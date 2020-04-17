A sunny and warm Saturday greets us to start the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Brighter skies returned to Siouxland and it was warmer than what we saw on Thursday.

A few showers did develop in eastern Siouxland but we’ll clear out overnight with lows in the low 30s.

A gorgeous Saturday will be coming our way with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and a bit of a strong southwesterly wind.

A cold front will cool things down some for us on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a light shower toward Sunday night but I think most of us will stay dry.

Next week is looking very nice at this point. Monday’s highs will head into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday should stay quite sunny with highs near 70.

Low 70s look likely by Wednesday and we’ll continue with those kinds of temperatures into Thursday as well.

Friday cools down to the mid 60s as we’ll see a chance of a few rain showers move in.