Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to fight COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you continue to share them with us.

Doctor Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center provides some answers for us.

Matt Breen: If you take hydroxychloroquine for arthritis, does is help protect you from COVID-19?

Dr. Larry Volz: I don't think the answer to that is really clear right now. Hydroxychloroquine is still being investigated as to how effective it is. At this point, we are using it to treat patients, but we're not certain how that is. If you do take hydroxychloroquine for arthritis, it will likely provide some benefit, if the hydroxychloroquine is beneficial.

Stella Daskalakis: If I get COVID-19, does that mean I will be admitted into the hospital and be put on a ventilator?

Dr. Larry Volz: No it doesn't at all. The vast majority of patients, who are infected with COVID-19, will likely be treated as outpatients. Only a small percentage of patients, probably even upwards of 20% may be hospitalized. And the smaller percentage of that will ultimately require a ventilator. So overall, the vast majority of people are going to be able to stay home and will recover uneventfully.

Matt Breen: How are patients with COVID-19 treated?

Dr. Larry Volz: So initially, when they're just treated at home, they're just treated and supported, making sure you're treating your fever, that you're staying hydrated and waiting for the symptoms to pass. Patients, who are admitted to the hospital, it gets a little more complicated and we're learning more about treatment. The more patients are treated, particularly in the U. S., the more we're able to track that down. Some patients are treated with hydroxychloroquine, some are treated with an antibiotic called azithromycin. Many are treated with zinc. Otherwise, some patients may benefit from steroids and also blood thinners because patients who have severe COVID end up having the ability to clot easier and are at risk for developing blood clots.

Stella Daskalakis: If patients recover from COVID-19, are they immune from getting it again?

Dr. Larry Volz: So typically in these situations, we would expect so. The problem right now is we don't have enough experience with COVID to know whether those patients will be immune or not. We expect that they will be and this really ties into antibody testing because now that we have some antibody testing, the answer you have to prove is, are you still able to be infected or not. We don't solidly know that answer yet.

Matt Breen: What should I do if I'm feeling stressed or overwhelmed because of the pandemic?

Dr. Larry Volz: We have to realize right now that almost everyone in society has some stress related to this. And it just really comes down to basic stress management skills. Make sure we're getting enough sleep, that we're exercising and eating well. If you are prone to stress and anxiety and you're taking medication for that, make sure you're staying up with your medicine, trying to avoid watching the news all the time and getting overwhelmed, staying off Facebook to some extent because it is debilitating. And if you feel the stress is overwhelming, your really need to contact your primary care provider and walk through that with them, and determine whether you need additional care.

