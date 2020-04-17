Early, IA Fire Department helps raise the community’s spirits during COVID-19 pandemic

EARLY, Iowa (KTIV) - With cases of COVID-19 rising daily, it can be the little things that make someone's day. The Early, Iowa Fire Department showed their community they were thinking of them, through a kind gesture for the whole town.

The department hosted a parade. They drove their trucks around Early with lights and sirens, and waved at residents, while they watched from their yards, to observe social distancing rules.

With the help of Tyson Foods, the department also handed out packaged meat to everyone who was home in the community, as a pick-me-up for everyone.

Fire Chief William (COO-GILL) Cougill says he's proud of his team -- and happy to help his residents in times of need

"I've got a great group of guys. They're all ready to go at a moment's notice, helping me do whatever we need to do. And when you live in a small community you've got to be that way. You've got to help each other out. And hopefully the community understands how much they mean to us, you know, as individuals," said Cougill.

Cougill says he hopes the parade and the packaged meat was a way to remind the community, first responders are ready to serve.

The team wore masks and gloves while distributing the packaged meat, to help protect themselves and others.