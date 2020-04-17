First confirmed COVID-19 case at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - University of Northern Iowa President, Mark Nook, informed the community of an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our news partner, KWWL Nook said in a letter to the campus community that the employee was last on campus more than 30 days ago and has been self-isolating off-campus.

UNI's President went on to say that thoughts are with the individual at this time, but their privacy must be protected. The individual reached out to the University to let them know of their diagnosis.

This is the first confirmed case related to the university. Nook says they do not expect to report any additional cases through campus wide messages moving forward.

Employees at the university are strongly encouraged to telework.

The full statement from President Nook can be found here.