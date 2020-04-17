Iowa has COVID-19 information line to answer questions

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) warns that not all of the information on the internet is accurate and reminds residents there is a statewide COVID-19 information line at 2-1-1 to answer all of their COVID-19 questions.

SDHD says if you are ill and feel you need to visit a healthcare provider, it is very important that you call first. They say that your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology. They say your provider will determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

If you do not have a primary care physician, you can call the Siouxland Community Health Center to schedule a visit with a provider at 712-252-2477 .

SDHD says it is critically important that you do not show up in the hospital emergency rooms without speaking to your physician unless it is a medical emergency. They also recommend calling ahead to inform the hospital that you will be coming in so that they can give you any special instructions before you arrive.

Siouxland District Health Department says 80% of people who get COVID-19 will have mild to moderate illness – similar to a bad cold. SDHD says if this is how you feel, take these steps: