Iowa reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa has climbed to 2,332.

That's an increase of 191 since Thursday, April 17.

Four new deaths were reported on Friday, bring the statewide total to 64.

Officials say the deaths were in Black Hawk, Scott, Tama and Washington Counties. The death in Tama County was an elderly individual over the age of 81 while the other three were between the ages of 61 and 80.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,007 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa have recovered. That's about 43% of all of Iowa's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there have been 21,792 people tested in Iowa, health officials say 19,460 of those tests came back negative.